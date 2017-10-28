- ITV Report
Shopkeeper fights off knife-wielding robbers with bottle and boxes
A shopkeeper in Northampton has fended off would-be robbers armed with huge knives by throwing boxes at them and chasing them with a bottle.
The teenaged raiders armed with two-foot long knives burst into the Northants News shop on Kettering Road on Thursday 26 October.
The shop assistant fought back by throwing boxes and shop display units at them.
CCTV images released by Northamptonshire Police also shows the shopkeeper chasing the men off with a bottle.
Police hope the CCTV video will help capture the knifemen.
One of the offenders is described as aged 16-18, wearing dark clothing, with a backpack on his back.
The other man is described as white, aged 16-18, wearing a dark hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and trainers. Both men were wearing scarves across their faces.
Officers believe the incident may be linked to a robbery at the same premises on Tuesday 24 October when two men, one with a machete, stole money and cigarettes.
- Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111