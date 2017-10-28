Shopkeeper fights off knife-wielding robbers with bottle and boxes

A shopkeeper in Northampton has fended off would-be robbers armed with huge knives by throwing boxes at them and chasing them with a bottle.

The teenaged raiders armed with two-foot long knives burst into the Northants News shop on Kettering Road on Thursday 26 October.

The shop assistant fought back by throwing boxes and shop display units at them.

CCTV images released by Northamptonshire Police also shows the shopkeeper chasing the men off with a bottle.