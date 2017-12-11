Corrie McKeague: Police end search for missing serviceman at landfill site

Police have ended their search for missing serviceman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

The 23-year-old, who was based at RAF Honington, disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

The search of an extended area of Cell 22 in Milton began in October.

Police say they are 'content' Corrie is not in the landfill areas which have now been searched.