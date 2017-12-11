Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Corrie McKeague: Police end search for missing serviceman at landfill site

Corrie McKeague has been missing since September 2016.

Police have ended their search for missing serviceman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

The 23-year-old, who was based at RAF Honington, disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

The search of an extended area of Cell 22 in Milton began in October.

Police say they are 'content' Corrie is not in the landfill areas which have now been searched.

We are still committed to continuing with the inquiry. There are a number of other theories about what could have happened to Corrie and we are continuing to test the evidence to help us understand what happened to Corrie, which will assist in providing answers to his family.

We feel it is important to explain to the family what we are doing, so they have the opportunity to understand and question what we have done, and why we have done it.

We are acutely aware of the immense strain the last 15 months has placed upon Corrie’s loved ones. We want them to be confident we are doing everything that it is practical for us to do as we strive to find Corrie.

– Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott, Suffolk police
The Milton landfill site at the centre of the search for Corrie McKeague Credit: ITV News Anglia

The inquiry team has identified all the other possible locations where waste has been deposited from the area in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers say they have "no further realistic search opportunities" at the moment.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart told ITV News Anglia she is relieved he is not at the Milton landfill. His father Martin McKeague thanked police for their work.

Corrie McKeague the night before he began his RAF career Credit: Family photo

Following the end of the landfill search site today the investigation into Corrie’s disappearance will continue.

CCTV in Bury St Edmunds town centre has already been viewed up to 4pm on 24th September 2016, where he was not seen to leave.

Police will now explore other lines of enquiry into the airman's disappearance.
  1. Read more
  2. 146 updates
Missing RAF serviceman

More on this story