- ITV Report
-
Corrie McKeague: Police end search for missing serviceman at landfill site
Police have ended their search for missing serviceman Corrie McKeague at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.
The 23-year-old, who was based at RAF Honington, disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.
The search of an extended area of Cell 22 in Milton began in October.
Police say they are 'content' Corrie is not in the landfill areas which have now been searched.
The inquiry team has identified all the other possible locations where waste has been deposited from the area in Bury St Edmunds.
Officers say they have "no further realistic search opportunities" at the moment.
Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart told ITV News Anglia she is relieved he is not at the Milton landfill. His father Martin McKeague thanked police for their work.
Following the end of the landfill search site today the investigation into Corrie’s disappearance will continue.
CCTV in Bury St Edmunds town centre has already been viewed up to 4pm on 24th September 2016, where he was not seen to leave.
Police will now explore other lines of enquiry into the airman's disappearance.