Corrie McKeague: Reward increased to £100,000 as airman's mother 'begs' people to come forward

Corrie McKeague has been missing since September 2016.

The reward being offered for help in finding missing airman Corrie McKeague has been raised to £100,000.

23-year-old Corrie disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

Police have recently finished searching a landfill site for his body and say they are 'content' Corrie is not in the landfill areas which have now been searched.

It is hoped the reward could lead to fresh information about the 23 year old's disappearance. Credit: 'Find Corrie'

Officers say they have "no further realistic search opportunities" at the moment.

Local businessman Colin Davey has now doubled the reward from £50,000.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart shared the news of the reward on the 'Find Corrie' Facebook page.

She is 'begging anyone with information' to come forward.

Today, Colin Davey has increased the reward for information that leads to Corrie being found to £100,000.

I would fail miserably if I tried to find the words that describe how I feel about Colin's generosity. We can never thank him enough.

I would beg ANYONE who has information no matter how small they think it may be to come forward. There may be someone out there that thought that because the police were so sure Corrie was in the landfill that there information was not important so never came forward. Please do it now.

If you have already left details with the police but feel you have not been taken seriously or 're contacted, please get back in touch with them and ask what they have done and if they need further information from you.

Corrie is not in the landfill so something else has happened. It is impossible to evaporate one of these theories we have had from the start now must be what has happened. Please please help me to get as much information to the police as possible. Someone out there knows something.

– Nicola Urquart, Corrie's mother
Corrie McKeague the night before he began his RAF career.
