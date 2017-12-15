Corrie McKeague: Reward increased to £100,000 as airman's mother 'begs' people to come forward

Today, Colin Davey has increased the reward for information that leads to Corrie being found to £100,000.

I would fail miserably if I tried to find the words that describe how I feel about Colin's generosity. We can never thank him enough.

I would beg ANYONE who has information no matter how small they think it may be to come forward. There may be someone out there that thought that because the police were so sure Corrie was in the landfill that there information was not important so never came forward. Please do it now.

If you have already left details with the police but feel you have not been taken seriously or 're contacted, please get back in touch with them and ask what they have done and if they need further information from you.

Corrie is not in the landfill so something else has happened. It is impossible to evaporate one of these theories we have had from the start now must be what has happened. Please please help me to get as much information to the police as possible. Someone out there knows something.