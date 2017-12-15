- ITV Report
Corrie McKeague: Reward increased to £100,000 as airman's mother 'begs' people to come forward
The reward being offered for help in finding missing airman Corrie McKeague has been raised to £100,000.
23-year-old Corrie disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.
Police have recently finished searching a landfill site for his body and say they are 'content' Corrie is not in the landfill areas which have now been searched.
Officers say they have "no further realistic search opportunities" at the moment.
Local businessman Colin Davey has now doubled the reward from £50,000.
Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart shared the news of the reward on the 'Find Corrie' Facebook page.
She is 'begging anyone with information' to come forward.