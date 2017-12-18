Man detained after US forces open fire at RAF Mildenhall

A man is being questioned by police after a disturbance at an RAF base during which shots were fired by US service personnel.

The 44-year-old British man was apprehended at RAF Mildenhall and is being held by Suffolk Police on suspicion of criminal trespass. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Superintendent Kim Warner, of Suffolk Police, said a vehicle failed to follow security directions at the entrance and drove on to the base.

There was a "short pursuit" and the vehicle was stopped by US security services, he said.

The man, who suffered cuts and bruises, has been taken into custody and police are not looking for anyone else on the site in relation to the incident.

There were initial reports of a car being rammed into a checkpoint, but Mr Warner said he was "unaware of any damage to the base itself".

He said the vehicle was brought to a halt close to a US plane, an Osprey, and it was not thought there was "any significant damage" to the vehicle or the aircraft.

There was "no obvious motive at this stage", he added.

The base, which is used by the US Air Force, was put on lockdown at around 1.40pm on Monday.