No new inquest into death at Michael Barrymore's Essex home

Stuart Lubbock (left) was found dead in the swimming pool at Michael Barrymore's home Credit: Press Association.

A bid to hold a new inquest into the death of Stuart Lubbock - who was found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in 2001 - has been blocked. Attorney General Jeremy Wright reviewed an application from the 31-year-old's father which asked for a fresh hearing to be held "on the grounds of new evidence".

Terry Lubbock, Stuart's dad, continues to campaign for answers about his son's death Credit: Press Association Images.

Mr Wright said he offered his "deepest sympathy" to Mr Lubbock's family - but could not pass the request on to the High Court. The Attorney General's office said a new inquest could only be approved if there was sufficient admissible evidence and a reasonable prospect of success.

"The Attorney concluded that none of the grounds of challenge set out in the application had a reasonable prospect of success. As there is no fresh evidence that will likely lead to a different outcome being recorded on the inquisition, he would not be able to provide his authority for the application to be made to the High Court." – Attorney General's office spokesman