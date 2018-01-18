- ITV Report
No new inquest into death at Michael Barrymore's Essex home
A bid to hold a new inquest into the death of Stuart Lubbock - who was found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in 2001 - has been blocked.
Attorney General Jeremy Wright reviewed an application from the 31-year-old's father which asked for a fresh hearing to be held "on the grounds of new evidence".
Mr Wright said he offered his "deepest sympathy" to Mr Lubbock's family - but could not pass the request on to the High Court.
The Attorney General's office said a new inquest could only be approved if there was sufficient admissible evidence and a reasonable prospect of success.
Mr Lubbock was found dead at the home of entertainer Mr Barrymore in Roydon near Harlow.
Six years later the TV personality was arrested on suspicion of his rape and murder but never faced charges.
Essex Police has since admitted the arrest was unlawful - because the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect he was guilty.
Last year, the High Court decided Mr Barrymore was entitled to "substantial damages".