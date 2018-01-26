- ITV Report
-
Daughter's disgust after care worker caught on camera slapping elderly mother
A distraught daughter who filmed a care worker slapping her elderly mother has said she was "sickened" at the attack.
Gina Owen set up a camera which recorded Stacey George launching an entirely unprovoked attack on 78-year-old dementia patient Sabina Marsden.
Ms Owen quickly confronted the 46-year-old carer and demanded that she leave. George has since been sacked from her job and cautioned by the police.
The family have said they were shocked at what they saw and urged others to install video cameras to check on the care of vulnerable relatives.
The carer has since been dismissed by Northamptonshire-based firm Mega Resources Nursing and Care.
They said they were "disgusted and appalled" by her behaviour.
"There was no prior indication that this staff member was capable of these heinous acts," the nursing agency said in a statement.
It said that regulator CQC conducted a full investigation which concluded that the agency had carried out all the legally required checks on the nurse.
Mrs Marsden's daughter said she felt "very let down" that the carer escaped with just a police caution.
Northamptonshire Police said there was a "thorough investigation and a review of all the evidence".
“Safeguarding vulnerable people is a high priority for the force," it said.
"It’s disappointing when victims and their families are not completely satisfied with the outcome of an investigation and we would be happy to discuss this with them if they would like to contact us.”