Daughter's disgust after care worker caught on camera slapping elderly mother

A distraught daughter who filmed a care worker slapping her elderly mother has said she was "sickened" at the attack.

Gina Owen set up a camera which recorded Stacey George launching an entirely unprovoked attack on 78-year-old dementia patient Sabina Marsden.

Ms Owen quickly confronted the 46-year-old carer and demanded that she leave. George has since been sacked from her job and cautioned by the police.

The family have said they were shocked at what they saw and urged others to install video cameras to check on the care of vulnerable relatives.