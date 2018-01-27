- ITV Report
Two cats found shot dead in Essex field
Two cats have been found shot dead in a field in Stansted in Essex.
A member of the public found the bodies of the animals in Forest Hall Road near empty gun cartridges, three feet apart.
One cat was found with a hole in its head, while the other had a cartridge pushed into its body.
The RSPCA said this is a sickening incident and are appealing for information.
RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Anna Glozier said: “While I cannot be sure what has happened I am looking at the possibility that someone has taken the cats to this location and then shot them at close range. It just sickens me to think that this could have happened to two innocent animals.
“This was an awful incident to see and I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information as to who may have owned these cats or who knows what happened and why they were found like they were."