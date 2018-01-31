Coca-Cola to close two of the region's sites with loss of almost 300 jobs

Both sites would close next year, with a total of 288 jobs at risk if the proposed changes are implemented.

The US drinks giant announced it will shut its manufacturing site in Milton Keynes and a distribution centre in Northampton.

Coca-Cola is planning to close two of its sites in the region, which could result in the loss of almost 300 jobs.

A company statement said: "We know today's news will be upsetting for our people at these sites, and our immediate priority is to support them throughout the consultation process.

"We are proud of our long-standing links with both towns and have not made these proposals lightly.

"However, we believe the proposed changes are necessary as they would provide significant productivity improvements and create greater efficiency across our manufacturing and distribution operations in Great Britain.<

"If these proposed changes are implemented they could result in the total loss of 288 roles, and the sites would close in 2019.

"At the same time we are proposing to transfer production and warehousing to other GB sites. We expect to create 121 additional roles across our manufacturing and distribution networks, providing potential redeployment opportunities for impacted colleagues."