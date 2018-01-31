- ITV Report
'Please come home...we love you': Father appeals for missing teenage daughter to come home
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from Norfolk.
15-year-old Tilly Rawling from Attleborough was last seen at 8am on Sunday (28 January 2018) and is not believed to have her phone with her.
Police say she could be in the London, Edinburgh or Norwich areas.
Tilly is described as:
- 5ft 7in tall of a slim build
- Waist length wavy blonde / mousey coloured hair
- Believed she was wearing a black beanie hat, a hooded top, black jeans and black boots when she went missing
Tilly's father Matthew Rawling has appealed on Facebook for Tilly to come back home.
He said: "We had one possible sighting of her last night in the Riverside area of Norwich but that is all we know.
"She could still be anywhere. So if everyone can keep looking and sharing that would be great...thank you so so much from all of us for your continued support.
"Tilly..if by any chance you are reading this, please come home. We love you."