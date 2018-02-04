Advertisement

Elderly man dies after oxygen cylinder explodes in care home

Six ambulances were sent to the scene Credit: @EastEnglandAmb

A man in his 80s has died after an explosion and fire in a nursing home in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Fire Service has confirmed an oxygen cylinder exploded in the man's room at the Woodlands View care home.

Six others were taken to hospital - one remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the man's death this morning. He had been in a critical condition last night.

Fire crews are still at the scene and investigating how the blaze began.

The Chief Fire Officer, Darryl Keen praised nursing home staff for their prompt response and said more people could have been hurt if they hadn't acted as quickly.

A spokesperson for the home said they were doing everything they could to support the family of the man who had died.

The safety and wellbeing of residents is our number one priority. We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved, including the Emergency Services and Hertfordshire County Council, as well as our own colleagues, for their very swift and professional response which enabled Residents from the unit to be relocated quickly and safely to other units at the home, and to our nearby sister homes.

“We have also been keeping the families of all residents up to date with the latest developments. At this stage we do not know why yesterday afternoon’s incident took place and in due course, there will be a full and proper investigation. Our immediate priority remains providing all support possible to everybody connected to the home and affected by yesterday’s events."

– Care home spokesperson
Police and fire have continued their investigations at the home Credit: ITV Anglia

We believe there was a small explosion involving an oxygen cylinder in the room and that would have played a part in the fire, but at this time, we can't say whether that was the cause or as a result of the fire... It's absolutely certain that had the staff on site not reacted so quickly then the situation could have been even worse, but the joint working of all three emergency services alongside the care home staff has definitely prevented further loss here and that should be recognised.

– Darryl Keen, Chief Fire Officer
Darryl Keen is the Chief Fire Officer for Hertfordshire Credit: Herts Fire

The ambulance service sent six ambulances, two air ambulances and a Hazardous Response team, to the home in Magpie Crescent at half past four on Saturday 3 February. They commented yesterday.

Staff at Woodlands View were praised for getting patients out Credit: ITV Anglia

One patient is believed to be in a critical condition. The other six casualties are in a stable condition: one suffered burns and the others are being treated for smoke inhalation. A further 34 were assessed on the scene and did not require any further treatment."

– East of England Ambulance Service

The ambulance service said casualties were taken to the Lister hospital in Stevenage.

Seven patients were taken to hospital Credit: @EastEnglandAmb

Ambulance crews say they worked with colleagues in the police and fire service to evacuate the property and treat patients.

By 6pm, the fire was under control and firefighters were ventilating the property.

Herts County Council found alternative accommodation for the residents.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene. All residents were evacuated and all persons are accounted for.

Hertfordshire County Council says social services are working closely with the care home provider, HC- One, to ensure residents are moved to alternative accommodation where necessary.

The care home providers are doing everything possible to contact relatives of residents to keep them updated with the latest information.