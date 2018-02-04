Elderly man dies after oxygen cylinder explodes in care home

A man in his 80s has died after an explosion and fire in a nursing home in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Fire Service has confirmed an oxygen cylinder exploded in the man's room at the Woodlands View care home.

Six others were taken to hospital - one remains in a serious condition.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the man's death this morning. He had been in a critical condition last night.

Fire crews are still at the scene and investigating how the blaze began.

The Chief Fire Officer, Darryl Keen praised nursing home staff for their prompt response and said more people could have been hurt if they hadn't acted as quickly.