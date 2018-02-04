- ITV Report
Elderly man dies after oxygen cylinder explodes in care home
A man in his 80s has died after an explosion and fire in a nursing home in Stevenage.
Hertfordshire Fire Service has confirmed an oxygen cylinder exploded in the man's room at the Woodlands View care home.
Six others were taken to hospital - one remains in a serious condition.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the man's death this morning. He had been in a critical condition last night.
Fire crews are still at the scene and investigating how the blaze began.
The Chief Fire Officer, Darryl Keen praised nursing home staff for their prompt response and said more people could have been hurt if they hadn't acted as quickly.
A spokesperson for the home said they were doing everything they could to support the family of the man who had died.
The ambulance service sent six ambulances, two air ambulances and a Hazardous Response team, to the home in Magpie Crescent at half past four on Saturday 3 February. They commented yesterday.
The ambulance service said casualties were taken to the Lister hospital in Stevenage.
Ambulance crews say they worked with colleagues in the police and fire service to evacuate the property and treat patients.
By 6pm, the fire was under control and firefighters were ventilating the property.
Herts County Council found alternative accommodation for the residents.
Eight fire engines were sent to the scene. All residents were evacuated and all persons are accounted for.
Hertfordshire County Council says social services are working closely with the care home provider, HC- One, to ensure residents are moved to alternative accommodation where necessary.
The care home providers are doing everything possible to contact relatives of residents to keep them updated with the latest information.