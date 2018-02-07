- ITV Report
-
Laura Kenny to make return to competitive cycling, just six months after giving birth
Hertfordshire cyclist Laura Kenny has confirmed she will return to competitive cycling at the upcoming Track Cycling World Championships, just six months after giving birth.
The 25-year-old has been named in the Team GB squad for the championships in the Netherlands which will get underway on February 28.
Laura, who has won four gold medals across two Olympics, gave birth to her first child Albert in August 2017.
Her husband Jason has also been selected after reversing his initial decision to retire.
Laura will be targeting success in the team pursuit in Apeldoorn.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into the Great Britain skinsuit and racing at the world championships again," she said.
"The last five months since Albie was born have been amazing and my life has changed a lot, but Jason and I are loving every minute of being parents. I returned to training about four months ago, and I’ve been really pleased and I guess a bit shocked by how fast my form has started to come back.
"Every time the team line up for a race we want to win and the worlds will be no different, but I’m not putting too much pressure on myself in Apeldoorn. I’m interested to see how the team pursuit get on with racing against the world’s best again. It is all made even sweeter by being on the track where I won my first elite world title too!”