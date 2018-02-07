Laura Kenny to make return to competitive cycling, just six months after giving birth

Hertfordshire cyclist Laura Kenny has confirmed she will return to competitive cycling at the upcoming Track Cycling World Championships, just six months after giving birth.

The 25-year-old has been named in the Team GB squad for the championships in the Netherlands which will get underway on February 28.

Laura, who has won four gold medals across two Olympics, gave birth to her first child Albert in August 2017.

Her husband Jason has also been selected after reversing his initial decision to retire.

Laura will be targeting success in the team pursuit in Apeldoorn.