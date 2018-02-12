Man jailed for punching toddler in the face

A man who filmed himself punching a toddler in the face has been jailed for 17 years.

Deividas Subacius from March, Cambridgeshire, hit the 18-month-old girl in a bid to blackmail her grandparents.

The 29-year-old sent a video of the assault to her grandparents and said he would continue to hurt the child unless they handed over £130. They immediately called the police and Subavius was arrested.

The toddler suffered bruising and swelling after the assault. But doctors also discovered she had eight healed fractures including to her leg, wrist, collar bone and ribs.