- ITV Report
Man jailed for punching toddler in the face
A man who filmed himself punching a toddler in the face has been jailed for 17 years.
Deividas Subacius from March, Cambridgeshire, hit the 18-month-old girl in a bid to blackmail her grandparents.
The 29-year-old sent a video of the assault to her grandparents and said he would continue to hurt the child unless they handed over £130. They immediately called the police and Subavius was arrested.
The toddler suffered bruising and swelling after the assault. But doctors also discovered she had eight healed fractures including to her leg, wrist, collar bone and ribs.
Subacius pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and blackmail. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (February 9).
He received two years for actual bodily harm, two years for blackmail and nine years for grievous bodily harm.
Judge Gareth Hawkesworth also extended his sentence by a further four years because of the seriousness of the crimes. All sentences will run consecutively.