Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man jailed for punching toddler in the face

Deividas Subacius punched a toddler in the face Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who filmed himself punching a toddler in the face has been jailed for 17 years.

Deividas Subacius from March, Cambridgeshire, hit the 18-month-old girl in a bid to blackmail her grandparents.

The 29-year-old sent a video of the assault to her grandparents and said he would continue to hurt the child unless they handed over £130. They immediately called the police and Subavius was arrested.

The toddler suffered bruising and swelling after the assault. But doctors also discovered she had eight healed fractures including to her leg, wrist, collar bone and ribs.

“This is a shocking case in which Subacius inflicted sickening violence on a defenceless toddler and then attempted to use his young victim’s suffering for monetary gain.

“Abuse of this kind can cause severe and permanent harm to children and it is fortunate that the quick actions of the victim’s grandparents and the police have helped ensure that this child has been able to recover from the physical damage inflicted."

– NSPCC spokesperson

Subacius pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and blackmail. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (February 9).

He received two years for actual bodily harm, two years for blackmail and nine years for grievous bodily harm.

Judge Gareth Hawkesworth also extended his sentence by a further four years because of the seriousness of the crimes. All sentences will run consecutively.

“This is the worst case of physical abuse in a child that I have had to deal with in my entire career.

"Had it not been for the grandparents acting in a protective manner the outcome would have been very different. I’m happy to say that the child is now being well cared for and has no significant lasting injuries as a result of this incident.”

– Detective Constable Clemie Yaxley