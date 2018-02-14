Newborn puppies dumped on bin in Basildon

Three newborn puppies died after they were dumped on top of a bin outside shops in Basildon, Essex.

The three puppies were found, with their umbilical cords still attached, inside a cat carrier.

A member of the public reported the puppies to the RSPCA. When an officer from the charity found the puppies they were cold and stiff and she believed they were dead.

However, when she brought them to a vets they started to cry and tried to suckle. Despite being hand-fed none of the puppies survived the night.

The puppies, two female and one male, are believed to be Staffies and the vet estimated them to be less than 24 hours old.