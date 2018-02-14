Advertisement

Newborn puppies dumped on bin in Basildon

The three puppies were found inside a cat carrier left on top of this bin. Credit: RSPCA

Three newborn puppies died after they were dumped on top of a bin outside shops in Basildon, Essex.

The three puppies were found, with their umbilical cords still attached, inside a cat carrier.

A member of the public reported the puppies to the RSPCA. When an officer from the charity found the puppies they were cold and stiff and she believed they were dead.

However, when she brought them to a vets they started to cry and tried to suckle. Despite being hand-fed none of the puppies survived the night.

The puppies, two female and one male, are believed to be Staffies and the vet estimated them to be less than 24 hours old.

“This case has been an emotional rollercoaster and I’m deeply saddened that someone could do this and that it wasn’t possible to save these innocent little pups."

– Inspector Rebecca Benson, RSPCA

The RSPCA are concerned for the puppies’ mother and any potential litter mates. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.