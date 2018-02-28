Former soldier guilty of murdering Norfolk dog walker

Mr Wrighton had been stabbed repeatedly in the face and throat and almost decapitated.

The married father-of-two's bloodstained body was discovered by a married couple near the village of East Harling, Norfolk, on August 5 last year.

Alexander Palmer ambushed retired BT engineer Peter Wrighton as the 83-year-old took a morning stroll with his pair of beloved pet dogs, launching a frenzied knife attack so horrific police initially thought it had been carried out by an animal.

A former Royal Marines commando who 'hated' dog walkers is facing life in jail after he was found guilty of the random slaying of a pensioner in remote woodland.

Palmer, who 'predicted' the brutal killing in a series of chilling notes found later by police, initially evaded capture - with 'baffled' detectives unable to identify a suspect for the 'out of the blue' attack.

But a week later they received a crucial breakthrough when a psychologist who had treated Palmer at a nearby RAF base contacted them after reading press reports about Mr Wrighton's murder.

She suggested Palmer - who had told doctors he had voices in his head that urged him to kill people and was 'thinking of going for dog walkers because they were constantly muttering things about him under their breath e.g. weak and ugly' - could be 'worth speaking to'.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that as a result of the tip-off, officers turned their attention to Palmer and discovered his car - with its distinctive number plate L666 AHP - was in the area at the time. His DNA was later found on Mr Wrighton's clothing.

The 24-year-old, who was completely unknown to police, was arrested and charged with murder.

He denied the offence, claiming that although he was close by when Mr Wrighton was killed, he had nothing to do with his death - but was found guilty today following a seven-day trial. Jurors deliberated for just 50 minutes.

Palmer will be sentenced tomorrow. He was remanded back into custody after judge Mr Justice Goose told him a life sentence was 'inevitable', with the only issue being how long he would have to serve before the parole board could consider him for release.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, told the jury Palmer 'carried out his ambition' when he murdered Mr Wrighton, of Banham, Norfolk.

In a series of hand-written notes and conversations with mental health professionals in the months and years before, the ex-serviceman had spoken of his desire to hurt or kill strangers, with dog walkers being a 'particular bugbear' of his.

He had a 'grudge' and 'ill-feeling' towards them, it was documented, and claimed to have voices in his head named 'Alex', and 'Little Alex' that told him what to do.

The court was read extracts from medical records made by the team who had examined Palmer at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

One said: "He said he is thinking of 'going for' dog walkers. He said he hates dog walkers. He said this was because they were constantly muttering things about him under his breath, e.g. 'weak and ugly'.

"He said he would tie them to a fence and cut them open. He said he would only do this to dog walkers or people going into their houses with their dogs."

Psychologists who asked Palmer why he wanted to kill a dog walker had written in their notes: "If he did this he would be up on a pedestal, up with the big ones, everyone would look up to him, everyone would know his name."

The court heard Palmer claimed had been the victim of an assault while stationed with the Royal Marines in Plymouth that ‘seemed to be the trigger’ for a number of mental health problems.

On one occasion, he told a psychologist: “When I eventually hurt someone, I know that I will plan out the method in my head, go to the desired place where I wish the scene to be set and then I will carry out the act of hurting someone. It could be anyone that it happens to. Just random, but I will have already thought about what I am going to do.”

Mr Spence said: “That is a pretty good account of what happened to Peter Wrighton that day, you might think.”

Palmer also hinted in what was to come in disturbing hand-written notes that were found after his arrest.

One read: “Murder they called it, as they wrote up my ascendance to greatness. My gift to you. They weren’t even there to witness my art in all its glory, only its aftermath. I wonder what people will say for years to come. How did he? Why did he?”

Others, in a notebook recovered from a storage facility Palmer hired five weeks before the murder, referred to his dislike of people, killing people, knives and stabbing or slashing throats as a method of killing.

One said: "A man/woman? Whichever is first!

"Cut the throat, no hit over the head first, will be easier… Eyes out to stop the ******* staring!

"I’m nearly ready. All this pain and hatred has been building up inside for so long! I can’t stop it now it’s getting hard.

"Our aim is simple. Fear to see the absolute fear in some ones eyes is the one accomplishment I wish in this life. For one day soon I am nearly ready."

Palmer finally carried out his plan in August last year - with Mr Wrighton his unwitting victim.

Mr Spence said that on what appeared to be an ‘ordinary day’ for the pensioner, he got up at 7.30am and fed his dogs – Gemma, a 13-year-old mongrel, and Dylan, a nine-year-old Scarteen Harrier – before taking Anne, his wife of 53 years, a cup of tea.

He then loaded his pets in his car before driving to a popular dog-walking area of woodland around five miles from his home known as The Heath – stopping en route to buy bread rolls and cakes for his wife.

Mr Spence added: "Once at The Heath he parked, unloaded the dogs and set off on their walk.

“Whilst walking and not having gone a very great distance he was attacked out of the blue and murdered.

“The murderer took him by surprise, probably attacking from behind and using a knife cut repeatedly at his throat inflicting injuries so severe that his head was almost severed from his body.

“In addition to the wounds to the throat Peter Wrighton was also stabbed repeatedly to the back of his neck and head and stabbed through the left eye.

“There were other injuries suggesting Mr Wrighton might have tried to defend himself, to put up a fight, but without much success.

“The killer then dragged Mr Wrighton’s body a short distance from the path placing it, the top of the head at least, partly under nearby brambles."

Mr Wrighton's body was found at around 10.45am. At least two other dog walkers came face-to-face with Palmer that morning, with one later identifying him using Facebook.

Mr Spence said: “Initial observation of Mr Wrighton’s body led the police to jump to the conclusion that he had been attacked and killed by some sort of animal, such was the extend and appearance of the injuries to the throat which appeared to have been ripped open.

“There were also rips to his clothing and scratches to his head and chest. It was only later, on closer examination that it became apparent that he had been attacked with a knife.”

Mr Spence said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Wrighton had suffered nine stab wounds to the neck, inflicted using what appeared to be ‘significant force’, and 22 other wounds to the rest of his body.

He added that two weeks before the attack, Palmer had carried out a ‘recce’ of the area where Mr Wrighton was killed, and was known to be in possession of a knife at the time of the OAP’s death – which had since disappeared.

Palmer, who chose not to give evidence in his defence, admitted being in The Heath at the time, but told officers he was there because he was ‘feeling low and it was a place where he had happy childhood memories’.

He went on during police interviews to say he had left school aged 16 and joined the Royal Marines in mid-2013, serving in 29 Commando.

But on a night out in Plymouth, he was assaulted and suffered a head injury, which required him to have a metal plate in his jaw - telling detectives that it was from that point that he started to experience mental health problems.

As the verdict was delivered, Palmer closed his eyes and shook his head. He whispered, 'I love you' to a relative in the public gallery as he was led away.

Palmer, of Bawdeswell, Norfolk, served in the military between September 2010 and November 2015.