'Alice in Wonderland' rescue mission to save rabbit stuck down 6ft hole

Two teenagers waited with the rabbit until the inspector was able to get there to carry out the rescue.

Inspector Susan Haywood was called Ringway area on Tuesday afternoon (March 13) after a member of the public spotted the rabbit stuck amongst the rubbish.

An RSPCA inspector became a real life Alice in Wonderland when she saved a rabbit that fell down a 6ft manhole in Northampton.

It took Inspector Haywood an hour and a half to entice the rabbit out using nets.

He was checked over and fed and released back out the following day.

Inspector Haywood said: “I think this poor rabbit must have fallen through the gap into the drain.

“He was lucky he was found as obviously he couldn’t make as much noise as a cat or a dog would in the same situation.

“Fortunately, other than being a bit thin, he didn’t have any lasting injuries so was able to be released after he’d had a feed.

“He’s a wild rabbit who was absolutely petrified so the best thing to do was to release him back into the wild. Hopefully he’s learnt his lesson and won’t go on any more adventures like this one!”