- ITV Report
-
Family of autistic boy sues Scouts for £42,000 over discrimination
An 11-year-old boy from Hertfordshire has received more than £40,000 in compensation after claims his scout group discriminated against him for having autism.
Ben Gleeson, who has Asperger's syndrome, had been a member of the 10th Harpenden Scout Group since January 2015.
But after he became distressed on a camp over a misunderstanding about his shoes, scout leaders said he could no longer travel on the scout bus or do athletics in the local park.
The Scout Association has admitted the case was very 'badly handled'.
Ben's condition means he can become anxious about change and things that are unknown or uncertain.
However, his parents said his condition should have been managed by the scout group with a few simple techniques.
Compensation of £42,000 has been paid to the family after an out of court settlement.
The Scouting Association has also pledged to make significant changes to how they treat autistic children.