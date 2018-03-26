- ITV Report
-
Police investigation into Corrie McKeague disappearance 'will be shelved'
The inquiry into the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague is to be stood down, according to reports.
The 23-year-old was last seen walking through Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, in September 2016 after a night out with friends.
There were fears he might have climbed into a waste bin - prompting two searches of a landfill site at Milton near Cambridge last year.
The first search lasted 20 weeks and the second, finishing in December lasted seven.
Suffolk Police are now expected to announce that the inquiry will be passed onto a team investigating cold cases.
The investigation into the disappearance of the missing RAF gunner, who was based at RAF Honington, has so far cost more than £2m.