Police investigation into Corrie McKeague disappearance 'will be shelved'

The inquiry into the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague is to be stood down, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was last seen walking through Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk, in September 2016 after a night out with friends.

There were fears he might have climbed into a waste bin - prompting two searches of a landfill site at Milton near Cambridge last year.

The first search lasted 20 weeks and the second, finishing in December lasted seven.