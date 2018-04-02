Final gift from Stephen Hawking helps the hungry in Cambridge at Easter

A charity helping the hungry in Cambridge was able to put on an extra-special Easter lunch - thanks to Stephen Hawking.

The world-renowned scientist's funeral took place in the city on Saturday following his death earlier this month.

On the same day, a donation from his family helped to fund FoodCycle's Easter lunch at Wesley Methodist Church.

A note on tables told the 50 guests the meal was "a gift from Stephen". Organisers said the physicist was given "a little cheer" before diners tucked in.