- ITV Report
-
Man jailed after police stop car and find child sitting on samurai sword
A man from Essex has been jailed after police found one of his children sitting on a samurai sword inside his car.
Jamie Hayden was stopped by police in West Mersea last July during a routine 'stop and search'.
Officers were shocked to find a young child sitting on the weapon inside the vehicle and also discovered a large hunting knife.
Hayden was jailed for six months for possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.