Teenagers sprayed with 'unknown substance' after row outside pizza shop in Harlow

Two teenagers were sprayed in the face with an unknown substance following an argument outside a takeaway in Harlow on Saturday night.

The victims were involved in a row with two men outside a pizza shop in The Stow at around 7.30pm before one of the men then apparently sprayed a substance at the teenagers.

A number of other people who were in the area at the time were also affected and had to be treated by paramedics.

It's not thought that anyone was seriously injured.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects. One of the men was described as white, aged between about 35 and 45 and of a stocky build. He had blond wavy hair, was about 5ft 8ins tall and wore a green jacket.

"We want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist with our investigation."