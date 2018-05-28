- ITV Report
-
Police release pictures of teenager stabbed to death in Northampton
Pictures have been released of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in Northampton.
17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes died after he was stabbed in the chest in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe on Friday evening (25 May).
Police say they are working "round the clock" to find out who killed the teenager.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest.
A large-scale investigation is underway, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team.
Three people arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident have been released without charge.
Northamptonshire Police have stepped up patrols in the area.
They're appealing for anyone who was in the Eastern Avenue North or Newnham Road areas of Drayton Walk between 18:00 and 19:00 on Friday to contact them.
Det Supt Neil Castle said: It’s possible you may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area at the time or perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage which might provide crucial information to help us find out what happened.”