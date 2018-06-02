Teenager dies after being stabbed 'on way back from shops' in 'targeted' Ipswich attack

A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy died in hospital after being stabbed in a 'targeted' attack in Ipswich.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking back from the shops in Queen's Way when he was ambushed by two men on bicycles in Packard Avenue just before 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

It's thought that they were then joined by four to five other men who assaulted him further before running off.

Both the air ambulance and police helicopter were called to the scene, but the boy died in Ipswich Hospital later on Saturday evening.