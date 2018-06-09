Advertisement

Public tip-off leads police to 1,700 cannabis plants in Essex

More than 1700 plants were found in Witham. Credit: Essex Police

Police have found more than 1,700 cannabis plants during a raid in Essex after a tip-off from the public.

The drugs - thought to have a street value of more than £500,000 - were seized in a raid on a property in Perry Road, Witham.

Officers from the Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team described the find as a "sophisticated cannabis cultivation" including 1,707 plants and equipment thought to have cost more than £70,000.

The cannabis plants and all paraphernalia used to grow drugs will be destroyed.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with concerns about drug dealing in Witham is asked to contact the Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team through 101 or by reporting it on our website. Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

– Essex Police