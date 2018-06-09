Public tip-off leads police to 1,700 cannabis plants in Essex

Police have found more than 1,700 cannabis plants during a raid in Essex after a tip-off from the public.

The drugs - thought to have a street value of more than £500,000 - were seized in a raid on a property in Perry Road, Witham.

Officers from the Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team described the find as a "sophisticated cannabis cultivation" including 1,707 plants and equipment thought to have cost more than £70,000.

The cannabis plants and all paraphernalia used to grow drugs will be destroyed.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.