Woman and child die in Braintree house fire

A woman and a child have died following a house fire in Braintree. Two other women managed to escape.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Braintree last night. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

It broke out in South Street just before 11pm last night and several emergency services were sent to the scene.

Two women managed to escape and were taken to hospital, but a woman and a child were trapped inside and couldn't get out.

The condition of the two people taken to hospital isn't known yet.