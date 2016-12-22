Woman and child die in Braintree house fire

Woman and child killed in Braintree house fire
A woman and a child have died following a house fire in Braintree. Two other women managed to escape.
A woman and a child have died following a house fire in Braintree. Two other women managed to escape.
A woman and a child have died following a house fire in Braintree.
It broke out in South Street just before 11pm last night and several emergency services were sent to the scene.
Two women managed to escape and were taken to hospital, but a woman and a child were trapped inside and couldn't get out.
The condition of the two people taken to hospital isn't known yet.
The Police and the Fire Service will now carry out a joint investigation to try and establish the cause of the fire.
Alistair Hargreaves says the failure to sanction Northampton for their handling of George North's latest head injury a "disgrace".
MK Dons players have helped to put a smile on the faces of sick children in hospital by paying them a visit just before Christmas.
Emergency crews were unable to save the 400-year-old house.