Man dies after his car is hit by a train at level crossing

Emergency services at the scene near Lidlington. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A man has died after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a level crossing in Bedfordshire this morning.

The vehicle was struck by the 09.34 Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service at the Marston crossing near Lidlington station.

A man, who's believed to be the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eleven passengers and two members of staff were on board the train at the time of the incident and it's not thought that anyone else was injured.

The death isn't currently being treated as suspicious but police are investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.