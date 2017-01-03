Man dies after his car is hit by a train at level crossing

Man dead after his car is hit by a train at level crossing
A man's died after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a level crossing in Bedfordshire this morning.
A man's died after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a level crossing in Bedfordshire this morning.
A man has died after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a level crossing in Bedfordshire this morning.
The vehicle was struck by the 09.34 Bedford to Bletchley London Midland service at the Marston crossing near Lidlington station.
A man, who's believed to be the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eleven passengers and two members of staff were on board the train at the time of the incident and it's not thought that anyone else was injured.
The death isn't currently being treated as suspicious but police are investigating how the car ended up on the tracks.
Disruption on the line between Bedford and Bletchely is expected to last well into the afternoon.
Rocky Uzzell from Kettering said a "ghost-like person" had tried to "get rid" of his five-week-old baby daughter Isabelle.
Campaigners will be protesting outside train stations across the region today in response to an increase in ticket prices.
A dry day with scattered or broken cloud. Some sunny periods are likely. Feeling cool in the breeze.