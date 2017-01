A husband was caught on CCTV fatally shooting his wife with a shotgun, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Muncaster, 47, shot his wife Allison, 48, in the lounge of their house in West Norfolk before turning the gun on himself in the front garden.

The inquest in Norwich heard the couple, who lived in the village of Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen, were found dead in the early hours of July 12.

Mr Muncaster, who was a builder, was the uncle of Michael Carroll, the lottery winner from West Norfolk.