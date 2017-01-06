Man charged over Yaxley double death crash

A man has been charged in connection with the death of two men following a collision on the B1091 in Yaxley on Tuesday morning (January 3).

Richard Frost, 38, of Dorset Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested by Essex Police on Tuesday night.

He was transferred to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on Wednesday evening (January 4) and has since been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of dangerous driving, one count of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and one count of common assault.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 2pm this afternoon (Friday).

Post mortem examinations of the victims is due to be carried out in Peterborough on Monday afternoon (January 9).