Missing RAF serviceman

Police are searching for an RAF serviceman who went missing after a night out in Suffolk. Corrie McKeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds.

Huge public search for airman Corrie McKeague

Search teams waiting to begin on Sunday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

A huge search team including dogs and a drone are continuing the hunt for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The 23-year-old, who is based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

It is thought he may have attempted to walk back to his barracks 10 miles away and extensive searches have been carried out along the route.

Airman Corrie McKeague has been missing since September. Credit: Facebook.

Today's search will focus on an area close to the Fiveways junction of the A11 near Mildenhall.

Mr McKeague's family, including his mother Nicola Urquhart, are among those searching along with 40 members of the public.

They will join the 60-strong search team from Suffolk Lowland Rescue Service as well as four search dogs trained to seek out human remains.

Missing RAF serviceman

