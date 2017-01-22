Huge public search for airman Corrie McKeague

Missing RAF serviceman
Police are searching for an RAF serviceman who went missing after a night out in Suffolk. Corrie McKeague was last seen in Bury St Edmunds.
A huge search team including dogs and a drone are continuing the hunt for missing airman Corrie McKeague.
The 23-year-old, who is based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.
It is thought he may have attempted to walk back to his barracks 10 miles away and extensive searches have been carried out along the route.
Today's search will focus on an area close to the Fiveways junction of the A11 near Mildenhall.
Mr McKeague's family, including his mother Nicola Urquhart, are among those searching along with 40 members of the public.
They will join the 60-strong search team from Suffolk Lowland Rescue Service as well as four search dogs trained to seek out human remains.
Three people have been identified and work is continuing to trace two others after CCTV images were released on the Corrie McKeague enquiry
Police make another appeal to identify the few remaining unknown people caught on CCTV on the morning airman Corrie McKeague disappeared.
The uncle of a missing RAF serviceman said military intelligence software was helping to narrow down the mystery of his whereabouts.