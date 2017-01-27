Pensioner arrested over football child abuse claims in Cambridgeshire
Police in Cambridgeshire investigating historical allegations of child sex abuse in football have arrested a man in his 70s.
Officers began investigating claims linked to Cambridge United and Peterborough United football clubs following "multiple allegations" back in November 2016.
This morning (Friday January 27), a man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault at a property in the city.