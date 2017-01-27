Advertisement

Pensioner arrested over football child abuse claims in Cambridgeshire

Police in Cambridgeshire arrest a man over historical child abuse allegations. Credit: Press Association Images.

Police in Cambridgeshire investigating historical allegations of child sex abuse in football have arrested a man in his 70s.

Officers began investigating claims linked to Cambridge United and Peterborough United football clubs following "multiple allegations" back in November 2016.

This morning (Friday January 27), a man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault at a property in the city.

"Officers are working closely with partners, including the Football Association, the local children’s safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils."

– Cambridgeshire Police spokesman.