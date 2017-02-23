Lorry blown over on A1

Warning of 70mph winds as Storm Doris sweeps in
An amber weather warning is in place for most of the Anglia region as Storm Doris is forecast to bring winds of 70-80mph on Thursday 23 February 2017
Police are warning of delays after a lorry's blown over on the A1 in Cambridgeshire. It happened at Brampton Hut.
The driver escaped from his crumpled cab with minor head injuries.
Thousands of homes across the Anglia region are without electricity as high winds from Storm Doris bring trees down onto power lines.
Police are urging drivers to take care amid reports of dozens of trees being blown onto roads across the region
There has been widespread damage and disruption across the Anglia region as Storm Doris blows in with 70 mph winds.