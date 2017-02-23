Advertisement

Warning of 70mph winds as Storm Doris sweeps in

An amber weather warning is in place for most of the Anglia region as Storm Doris is forecast to bring winds of 70-80mph on Thursday 23 February 2017

Lorry blown over on A1

Police are warning of delays after a lorry's blown over on the A1 in Cambridgeshire. It happened at Brampton Hut.

The driver escaped from his crumpled cab with minor head injuries.

A lorry was blown over on the A1 at Brampton Hut in Cambridgeshire. Credit: Matthew Hudson / ITV News Anglia
