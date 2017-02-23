Advertisement

Warning of 70mph winds as Storm Doris sweeps in

An amber weather warning is in place for most of the Anglia region as Storm Doris is forecast to bring winds of 70-80mph on Thursday 23 February 2017

Roads blocked as Storm Doris brings down trees

A tree down near Wisbech. Credit: @FenCops

High winds have caused trees to come down in Cambridgeshire.

Police are currently at the scene in Long Drove near Wisbech. One of the trees has taken out a power line.

There are also delays on the A1 in Bedfordshire after a tree came down at Chawston.

A tree has taken down a power cable. Credit: @FenCops

Suffolk Police say multiple trees have come down at West Stow near Bury St Edmunds.

