Roads blocked as Storm Doris brings down trees

Warning of 70mph winds as Storm Doris sweeps in
An amber weather warning is in place for most of the Anglia region as Storm Doris is forecast to bring winds of 70-80mph on Thursday 23 February 2017
High winds have caused trees to come down in Cambridgeshire.
Police are currently at the scene in Long Drove near Wisbech. One of the trees has taken out a power line.
There are also delays on the A1 in Bedfordshire after a tree came down at Chawston.
Suffolk Police say multiple trees have come down at West Stow near Bury St Edmunds.
@suff_highways our priorities are West Stow and Fakenham Magna at this point, multiple trees at West Stow
Thousands of homes across the Anglia region are without electricity as high winds from Storm Doris bring trees down onto power lines.
Police are urging drivers to take care amid reports of dozens of trees being blown onto roads across the region
There has been widespread damage and disruption across the Anglia region as Storm Doris blows in with 70 mph winds.