Cambridge mulls scrapping hand-written exam papers

Cambridge University is looking at scrapping hand-written exams - breaking with more than eight centuries of tradition.

The move is being discussed as students increasingly rely on laptops or other electronic devices to take down notes in lectures.

Academics have said it is becoming "harder and harder" to read scripts provided by students, given they are not used to writing by hand.

"As a faculty we have been concerned for years about the declining handwriting problem," Dr Sarah Pearsall, a lecturer at the university's history faculty, told The Telegraph.

"It is harder and harder to read these scripts."

According to the newspaper, the university has now launched a consultation on the topic as part of its Digital Education Strategy.