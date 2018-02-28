Even the gritters are struggling...

Snow warning for the Anglia region this week
The Met Office is warns of travel disruption as snow is expected to spread across the region from Monday with freezing temperatures all week
If you needed proof of just how grim the roads are this morning, here it is:
Even the gritters have been struggling. This one crashed into the central reservation on the southbound A11 near Mildenhall, according to police.
It has since been cleared.
The Met Office has issued weather warning for further snow in the East of England until Saturday.
Four have died in two road accidents, hundreds of schools have closed and up to 170 trains have been cancelled
As Siberian snow blankets the Anglia region - you've been sending in your weather pictures. Here are a few of them.