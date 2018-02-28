Advertisement

Snow warning for the Anglia region this week

The Met Office is warns of travel disruption as snow is expected to spread across the region from Monday with freezing temperatures all week

Even the gritters are struggling...

A gritter crashed into the central reservation of the A11 Credit: @MildenhallPolice

If you needed proof of just how grim the roads are this morning, here it is:

Even the gritters have been struggling. This one crashed into the central reservation on the southbound A11 near Mildenhall, according to police.

It has since been cleared.

