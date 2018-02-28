Advertisement

Snow warning for the Anglia region this week

The Met Office is warns of travel disruption as snow is expected to spread across the region from Monday with freezing temperatures all week

View all 14 updates ›

More than 1,000 schools in the East closed by the snow

Up to 30 cm (1 ft) of snow was reported in this back garden in Norwich. Credit: Mimi Ronson

More than 1,000 schools are closed across the East of England as the 'Beast from the East' dumps more snow on the region.

More than 20 cm (8 inches) of snow has fallen in many parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with more snow forecast.

More than 400 school has closed by Norfolk by 9am with a further 350 in Essex and 281 in Suffolk.

There are a handful of school closures in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire

  1. Read more
  2. 14 updates
Snow warning for the Anglia region this week

More on this story