More than 1,000 schools in the East closed by the snow

More than 1,000 schools are closed across the East of England as the 'Beast from the East' dumps more snow on the region.

More than 20 cm (8 inches) of snow has fallen in many parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with more snow forecast.

More than 400 school has closed by Norfolk by 9am with a further 350 in Essex and 281 in Suffolk.

There are a handful of school closures in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire