More than 1,000 schools in the East closed by the snow

Snow warning for the Anglia region this week
The Met Office is warns of travel disruption as snow is expected to spread across the region from Monday with freezing temperatures all week
More than 1,000 schools are closed across the East of England as the 'Beast from the East' dumps more snow on the region.
More than 20 cm (8 inches) of snow has fallen in many parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex with more snow forecast.
More than 400 school has closed by Norfolk by 9am with a further 350 in Essex and 281 in Suffolk.
There are a handful of school closures in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire
The Met Office has issued weather warning for further snow in the East of England until Saturday.
Four have died in two road accidents, hundreds of schools have closed and up to 170 trains have been cancelled
As Siberian snow blankets the Anglia region - you've been sending in your weather pictures. Here are a few of them.