Snow causes chaos across the Anglia region

The Beast from the East has battered our region with up to 30 centimetres of snow in what could be the coldest spell for more than two decades.

Norfolk drivers struggle in treacherous conditions

Driving conditions in Norfolk have become treacherous because of the heavy snowfall.

Police are urging people to think twice before setting out on their journeys.

