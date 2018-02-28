Norfolk drivers struggle in treacherous conditions

Snow causes chaos across the Anglia region
The Beast from the East has battered our region with up to 30 centimetres of snow in what could be the coldest spell for more than two decades.
Driving conditions in Norfolk have become treacherous because of the heavy snowfall.
Police are urging people to think twice before setting out on their journeys.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for further snow and ice in the East of England until Saturday.
Four have died in two road accidents, hundreds of schools have closed and up to 170 trains have been cancelled
As Siberian snow blankets the Anglia region - you've been sending in your weather pictures. Here are a few of them.