Supreme Court ruling increases likelihood of indyref2

The Supreme Court could not have been clearer, nor more concise. Its judgement today can be boiled down to two crucial points: First, the UK government must consult Westminster before triggering Article 50 ahead of leaving the European Union. Second, the "devolved legislatures", including the Scottish parliament, do not have a veto on the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU. Both have profound implications for two unions, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. In terms of the EU, although the UK government is confident it can still trigger Article 50 by the end of March, MPs and Peers will now have the opportunity to amend the Brexit legislation. We shall see if they can do so, and to what extent. In terms of the United Kingdom, it has led to the Scottish National Party, in power at Holyrood, further ramping up the rhetoric about a possible second independence referendum. The Scottish government, through the Lord Advocate, had argued at the Supreme Court that legislation gave Holyrood the right to be consulted on Brexit.

Theresa May does not need to consult the devolved powers Credit: PA

It said that what has become known as the "Sewel convention," named after the Labour peer who piloted the original devolution legislation through the Lords, applied to leaving the EU. The Sewel convention, which had been incorporated into the latest Scotland Act, says that if Westminster legislation impinges on devolved matters, then Holyrood's consent must be sought. And that is done through what is known as a Legislative Consent Motion - or LCM in the constitutional jargon. Without wishing to baffle with too much legalese it is worth quoting the Supreme Court judgement on this. It says: "As to the application of the Sewel Convention to the decision to withdraw from the EU given the effect on the devolved competences, the Convention operates as a political constraint on the activity of the UK Parliament. "It therefore plays an important role in the operation of the UK constitution. "But the policing of its scope and operation is not within the constitutional remit of the courts. The devolved legislatures do not have a veto on the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU." This explains why the SNP, from the First Minister down, welcome the ruling in relation to the role of Westminster but are "disappointed" about the decision on Holyrood's power, or lack of power. Nicola Sturgeon today made it clear that she believes that Westminster must still take Scotland's view into account, arguing the vote to remain in the EU north of the Border is her mandate to act.

Nicola Sturgeon says Westminster must take on board Scotland's view Credit: PA

It is worth noting her opponents say the Brexit referendum was conducted on a UK basis, and that Scotland in its first independence referendum, decided to remain part of the UK. The SNP administration does not accept that and say their proposals for what they say is a compromise on Brexit - a special deal for Scotland to retain benefits of the single market - are being ignored by Westminster. Hence Ms Sturgeon's announcement - made before today's judgement - that the government will seek a vote on a consent motion at Holyrood. It is clear from today's judgement that this will have no absolute legal effect though it will obviously have a political impact, if it is passed - which is very likely as Green MSPs are set to back it. But beyond that, today's ruling has allowed Ms Sturgeon to return to her theme that Westminster, in her opinion, is "ignoring" Scotland's views and a second independence referendum becomes ever more likely. In a statement today the First Minister said: "It is becoming clearer by the day that Scotland's voice is simply not being heard or listened to within the UK. The claims about Scotland being an equal partner are being exposed as nothing more than empty rhetoric and the very foundations of the devolution settlement that are supposed to protect our interests – such as the statutory embedding of the Sewel Convention – are being shown to be worthless. “This raises fundamental issues above and beyond that of EU membership. Is Scotland content for our future to be dictated by an increasingly right-wing Westminster Government with just one MP here – or is it better that we take our future into our own hands? It is becoming ever clearer that this is a choice that Scotland must make.” And if that were not enough, her predecessor Alex Salmond, when asked about indyref2 today, weighed in adding: "If Theresa May throws down the gauntlet, Nicola Sturgeon will pick it up."

Gina Miller brought the Brexit case against the Government Credit: PA