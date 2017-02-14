Toshiba 'committed' to Cumbria nuclear project

The company building a new nuclear power station in Cumbria says Toshiba "remains committed" to the multi billion-pound project.

NuGen said the planned new plant at Moorside next to Sellafield was at the core of the UK's plans for providing safe, sustainable low-carbon electricity for generations to come.

Toshiba chairman Shigenori Shiga announced he was stepping down after the company said it was on track to announce losses of 390bn yen (£2.7 billion) for the year to March.

Toshiba has a 60% stake in NuGen - the company planning to build the site.