May's unapologetic defence of the Union
There was a time when the Scottish Conservatives appeared rather apologetic about the second part of their official name.
They didn't seem comfortable about being the Conservative AND Unionist party. Not any more.
And that was the message reinforced by Theresa May today.
The Prime Minister gave a robust and unapologetic defence of the United Kingdom.
She did not put it so crudely but she effectively told her audience - and Scots voters: "We're Tory blue, Unionist and proud."
And in taking this approach Mrs May was also throwing down a gauntlet to Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party.
The Prime Minister attacked what she called the SNP's 'tunnel vision nationalism', which she claimed was selling Scotland short.
But there was more to her keynote address to the Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow than a party political attack and criticism of the SNP record in office.
The debate this week has been about what powers will come to Scotland after Brexit.
The Prime Minister said nothing would be taken from Holyrood, and more powers would come to Edinburgh.
But she continued: "While the SNP propose that decision-making should remain in Brussels, we will use the opportunity of Brexit to ensure that more decisions are devolved back into the hands of the Scottish people.
"Our aim will be to achieve the most effective arrangements to maintain and strengthen the United Kingdom, while also respecting the devolution settlements, and we will work constructively with the devolved administrations on that basis."
Mrs May added: "But unlike any of the individual devolved administrations, the United Kingdom Parliament is elected by the whole UK, and the UK Government serves the whole UK.
"That places on us a unique responsibility to preserve the integrity and future viability of the United Kingdom, which we will not shirk."
That's a very clear message to Nicola Sturgeon - that some EU laws or regulations will remain with Westminster after Brexit.
We can be sure the First Minister will not like what she heard today.
The SNP maintain that, in line with the Scotland Act which created Holyrood, all powers not reserved to Westminster come to Scotland.
Logically they say that means everything that currently resides with Brussels - that is, to generalise, not foreign affairs or economic policy - should be handed to MSPs.
The UK government has not given its view on this legal issue but privately government sources make two points.
They say that there is logic in there being "UK frameworks" for some (not all) powers, regulations and statutes which come back from Brussels.
UK government sources say that, for example, farming and fishing organisations want some kind of UK regime to avoid cross-border anomalies.
And they further claim that, whatever the SNP say in public, Holyrood ministers already privately accept that so long as Scotland remains in the UK there will have to be some cross-Border agreements.
That, of course, contradicts what is being said on behalf of the First Minister.
Yesterday her political spokesperson said that all powers over fishing and farming - bar none - should come straight to Holyrood from Brussels.
Underlying all of this, as ever in Scotland, is the constitutional question.
The Prime Minister didn't say if she would grant the SNP the power to have the second independence referendum which it appears increasingly likely the First Minister will call.
What the Tories hope is that a strong showing in May's local elections, when they will make opposition to 'indyref2' a centrepiece, will strengthen their hand.
Polling suggests the Conservatives will do well in those council elections but hoping it will stop the indyref2 bandwagon in its tracks seems, at this stage, wishful thinking.
I've looked at the options facing the UK government on this in a previous blog. You can read that here: http://www.itv.com/news/border/2017-03-03/may-day-for-davidson/
But until we get the results of those elections, we can be sure that the UK government will stick to the line that there is no need for a second independence referendum.
After that, well if Ms Sturgeon presses ahead, things may change because of the fears that saying no might backfire.
There are plenty of variables and uncertainties, but after today's speech from the Prime Minister the fact that Scotland is now divided on constitutional lines - Unionist and nationalist - has been further reinforced.