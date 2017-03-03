May's unapologetic defence of the Union

There was a time when the Scottish Conservatives appeared rather apologetic about the second part of their official name.

They didn't seem comfortable about being the Conservative AND Unionist party. Not any more.

And that was the message reinforced by Theresa May today.

The Prime Minister gave a robust and unapologetic defence of the United Kingdom.

She did not put it so crudely but she effectively told her audience - and Scots voters: "We're Tory blue, Unionist and proud."

And in taking this approach Mrs May was also throwing down a gauntlet to Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party.

The Prime Minister attacked what she called the SNP's 'tunnel vision nationalism', which she claimed was selling Scotland short.

But there was more to her keynote address to the Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow than a party political attack and criticism of the SNP record in office.

The debate this week has been about what powers will come to Scotland after Brexit.

The Prime Minister said nothing would be taken from Holyrood, and more powers would come to Edinburgh.

But she continued: "While the SNP propose that decision-making should remain in Brussels, we will use the opportunity of Brexit to ensure that more decisions are devolved back into the hands of the Scottish people.

"Our aim will be to achieve the most effective arrangements to maintain and strengthen the United Kingdom, while also respecting the devolution settlements, and we will work constructively with the devolved administrations on that basis."

Mrs May added: "But unlike any of the individual devolved administrations, the United Kingdom Parliament is elected by the whole UK, and the UK Government serves the whole UK.

"That places on us a unique responsibility to preserve the integrity and future viability of the United Kingdom, which we will not shirk."

That's a very clear message to Nicola Sturgeon - that some EU laws or regulations will remain with Westminster after Brexit.