Fred Talbot found guilty of sex offences against schoolchildren

The former TV weatherman will be sentenced next month. Credit: ITV Border

Former TV weatherman Fred Talbot has been convicted of a string of historical sex offences against schoolboys in his care during trips to Scotland.

A jury found the 67-year-old guilty of indecently assaulting seven teenage boys during camping and boating trips in the 1970s and 1980s while he was a biology teacher at a school in the Manchester area.

Talbot, of Greater Manchester, had denied the allegations but was convicted of seven of nine charges after a nine-day trial at Lanark Sheriff Court.

Fred Talbot is a sexual predator who hid behind a mask of respectability. He used his position as a teacher to engineer situations which allowed him to isolate and target his victims. He took advantage of his position of trust to abuse young men in his care.

– Detective Inspector Bryan Lee, senior investigating officer

The former television personality, who used to be a regular on the floating weather map in Liverpool's Albert Dock for ITV's This Morning show, was previously jailed for five years in Manchester in 2015 for indecently assaulting two schoolboys, the court heard.

The jury took four hours over two days to consider their verdict.

Talbot, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tie, sat impassively as the verdict was delivered.

Sentence was deferred until 15 June.

Thanks to the bravery of his victims, their courage in speaking to us and their commitment and support throughout this investigation, and to close working with Greater Manchester Police, we have been able to secure this conviction today.

– Detective Inspector Bryan Lee, senior investigating officer