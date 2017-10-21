- ITV Report
-
Explosives experts called to Sellafield
Explosives experts have been called to the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria.
In a statement, Sellafield Limited said the decision to call them in followed an audit of chemicals at a laboratory on the site.
We've been told that there are no chemical leaks and that most of the staff are still working on site as normal, with a small area around where the chemicals were found cordoned off.
What we know so far:
We've been given the following information from Sellafield Ltd via the Government's official website:
- This is not a radiological event
- The chemicals are contained within a small number of canisters. These need to be removed and disposed of appropriately.
- The materials involved are solvents which are widely used in industry.
- An area of the site is cordoned off as a precaution – but the rest of the site is operational and the majority of our staff who would be in at the weekend are at work and working normally.
- These chemicals are used extensively in many industries and are well understood.
- Because this is happening on the Sellafield site we exercise extreme caution and leave nothing to chance.
- That team, from the army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team, will dispose of the material safely.
- They will dig a trench, bury the canisters using sandbags, and detonate them in a controlled manner. This will create a noise that will be audible off-site, but there is no need for alarm.
- The chemicals involved are solvents, such as Tetrahydrofuran, which are potentially flammable in liquid states and can crystallise and become unstable when exposed to air (oxygen) Crystallisation takes a number of days.