Explosives experts called to Sellafield

Sellafield Credit: PA

Explosives experts have been called to the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria.

In a statement, Sellafield Limited said the decision to call them in followed an audit of chemicals at a laboratory on the site.

We've been told that there are no chemical leaks and that most of the staff are still working on site as normal, with a small area around where the chemicals were found cordoned off.

What we know so far:

We've been given the following information from Sellafield Ltd via the Government's official website:

  • This is not a radiological event
  • The chemicals are contained within a small number of canisters. These need to be removed and disposed of appropriately.
  • The materials involved are solvents which are widely used in industry.
  • An area of the site is cordoned off as a precaution – but the rest of the site is operational and the majority of our staff who would be in at the weekend are at work and working normally.
  • These chemicals are used extensively in many industries and are well understood.
  • Because this is happening on the Sellafield site we exercise extreme caution and leave nothing to chance.
  • That team, from the army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team, will dispose of the material safely.
  • They will dig a trench, bury the canisters using sandbags, and detonate them in a controlled manner. This will create a noise that will be audible off-site, but there is no need for alarm.
  • The chemicals involved are solvents, such as Tetrahydrofuran, which are potentially flammable in liquid states and can crystallise and become unstable when exposed to air (oxygen) Crystallisation takes a number of days.

Following a chemical inventory audit in a laboratory, we took the decision to dispose of a number of chemicals which are no longer used in our operations and have been stored since 1992.

In line with best practice and established procedures, we alerted the relevant partner agencies and sought advice on managing this material in accordance with the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health regulations.

As is usual in these scenarios, a specialist unit was invited to attend the Sellafield site to assess the material and advise on its safe disposal.

An operational decision will be taken in due course on how best to dispose of the material.

– Sellafield Ltd statement