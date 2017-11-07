- ITV Report
Football agent guilty of killing man and paralysing another after texting behind the wheel
A football agent has been found guilty of causing the death of a highways worker and paralysing his colleague from the chest down - after texting behind the wheel as he sped down the M6.
Peter Morrison, 37, sent and received 25 WhatsApp messages to players before losing control of his car while he was going 81mph.
His Mercedes 4x4 veered across the motorway in bad weather ploughing into the two traffic officers, who were stood on the hard shoulder helping recover two crashed vehicles.
Adam Gibb, 51, was killed at the scene while his colleague, Paul Holroyd, also 51, suffered life-changing injuries and was left permanently paralysed from the chest down.
Morrison admitted his carelessness behind the wheel was responsible for Mr Gibb's death and Mr Holroyd's injuries, but denied his actions were dangerous.
However, a jury at Carlisle Crown Court unanimously found him guilty of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
The former professional footballer, of Worsley, Manchester, had earlier told jurors he was "truly, truly sorry for his actions".
He insisted he had put his phone down and reduced his speed by the time he lost control of his vehicle on the M6 south of Tebay last February.
But the court heard the married father-of-one had exchanged 25 WhatsApp messages - including to Nottingham Forest striker Zach Clough - over the course of driving 23 miles.
One was sent just 96 seconds before he crashed.
Morrison sat with his head bowed and slumped forward as the verdicts were announced.
Judge Peter Davies adjourned the case and, as an "act of mercy", bailed Morrison until November 23 when he will be sentenced.
His defence lawyer John Dye had earlier told the court: "As Mr Morrison has been told, the inevitable outcome of the jury's verdict is that he will receive a substantial custodial sentence in relation to this matter."