Military drafted in to support Cumbrian communities cut off by snow

Military support arrives in Cumbria Photo: ITV Border

A military Chinook helicopter is dropping off emergency supplies into communities in Cumbria cut off by the snow.

Around 150 people in the county remain affected by the severe weather.

Isolated fellside communities in the Eden Valley, Alston and South Stainmore have been cut off for five days now.

Nenthead, Cumbria Credit: Deborah Huby

Cumbria County Council has asked for help from the military to make an emergency air drop of food and groceries, coal and logs and baby supplies.

ITV Border reporter Matthew Taylor was live at Carlisle airport with the army as the first Royal Marines took off.

The council has been working to try and clear roads to the areas affected but it's estimated it'll be at least 48 hours before they can reach them all.

Nenthead, Cumbria Credit: Deborah Huby

Without doubt this is the right decision we have some communities who have now been stranded for five days and we have to do all we can to ensure that they are safe and well.

The depth of snow and the challenging nature of the terrain is making progress on clearing roads exceptionally slow, hence the need to bring in military assistance and we are very grateful for their help.”

– Stewart Young, Leader of Cumbria County Council