Military drafted in to support Cumbrian communities cut off by snow
A military Chinook helicopter is dropping off emergency supplies into communities in Cumbria cut off by the snow.
Around 150 people in the county remain affected by the severe weather.
Isolated fellside communities in the Eden Valley, Alston and South Stainmore have been cut off for five days now.
Cumbria County Council has asked for help from the military to make an emergency air drop of food and groceries, coal and logs and baby supplies.
ITV Border reporter Matthew Taylor was live at Carlisle airport with the army as the first Royal Marines took off.
The council has been working to try and clear roads to the areas affected but it's estimated it'll be at least 48 hours before they can reach them all.