Ice risk warning issued for the Scottish Borders

First snowfall of 2017 sweeps Border region
Snow and strong winds are set to hit Cumbria and the south of Scotland today, with yellow weather warnings in place throughout the day.
People in the Borders are being warned to expect widespread icy conditions this evening and tomorrow morning with low temperatures expected.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from midnight tonight until midday on Friday.
In the early hours, the south eastern Scottish Borders will likely see some snow, with some very heavy showers in Berwickshire, but temperatures will then drop right across the region.
Due to the combination of low temperatures and melting snow we anticipate that travel conditions on Friday morning will be very difficult, especially on untreated surfaces.
"The road surface temperatures are expected to drop as far as minus 5 in some places there will be a high risk of ice and I would encourage anyone travelling tomorrow morning to take extra care.”
