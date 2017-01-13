Ice warning in force across Scottish Borders

First snowfall of 2017 sweeps Border region
Snow and strong winds are set to hit Cumbria and the south of Scotland today, with yellow weather warnings in place throughout the day.
An ice warning is in force across the Scottish Borders today, with drivers being advised to take extra care.
Several inches of snow fell across the region yesterday.
Scottish Borders Council says low overnight temperatures and more snow will have created widespread icy conditions on untreated routes.
A cold blast of air will bring snow and ice to the region.