- ITV Report
Teenager told she may never eat or drink again
A schoolgirl has been told by doctors she may never eat or drink again after being diagnosed with a rare condition.
Lily Tock, 16, from Brough in East Yorkshire, is fed through tubes for 18 hours day.
She suffers from gastroparesis, or delayed stomach emptying, which paralyses her stomach.
The condition affects just six per cent of the population.
Lily is now speaking about and raising awareness of the illness, with hope that one day she will find a cure.
Lily's symptoms began two years ago, but she was only officially diagnosed with gastroparesis last August.
At home in Brough, Lily's father Paul helps her with the daily ritual of getting the nutrition she needs, fats oils and vitamins fed to her through a tube.
Despite her ordeal Lily's mum and dad say she has been very brave in coping with her illness and helping to raise awareness of a condition which can often be overlooked.
Lily now wants to be fitted with a gastric pacemaker, with the hope that it will encourage her stomach to work again.
- Video report from ITV Calendar Correspondent Chris Kiddey