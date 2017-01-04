Teenager told she may never eat or drink again

A schoolgirl has been told by doctors she may never eat or drink again after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

Lily Tock, 16, from Brough in East Yorkshire, is fed through tubes for 18 hours day.

She suffers from gastroparesis, or delayed stomach emptying, which paralyses her stomach.

The condition affects just six per cent of the population.

Lily is now speaking about and raising awareness of the illness, with hope that one day she will find a cure.