Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Teenager told she may never eat or drink again

Lily Tock in hospital Credit: Tock family

A schoolgirl has been told by doctors she may never eat or drink again after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

Lily Tock, 16, from Brough in East Yorkshire, is fed through tubes for 18 hours day.

She suffers from gastroparesis, or delayed stomach emptying, which paralyses her stomach.

The condition affects just six per cent of the population.

Lily is now speaking about and raising awareness of the illness, with hope that one day she will find a cure.

Lily met Jessis Ennis-Hill at Sheffield Children's Hospital Credit: Tock family

Lily's symptoms began two years ago, but she was only officially diagnosed with gastroparesis last August.

At home in Brough, Lily's father Paul helps her with the daily ritual of getting the nutrition she needs, fats oils and vitamins fed to her through a tube.

The pharmacist mixes it up to what my blood needs and then I am fed that through a Hickman line into my heart and I also receive intravenous fluids through my heart as well. And 5ml of feed into my small intestine to keep my liver working.

It's really hard because obviously I just want to eat like a normal teenager and I love food but I can't physically eat and if I did it would make me really poorly.

– Lily Tock
Lily wants to raise awareness of the rare condition Credit: Tock family

Despite her ordeal Lily's mum and dad say she has been very brave in coping with her illness and helping to raise awareness of a condition which can often be overlooked.

She has just taken it all in her stride. She is generally quite a strong person as well. Although she is sensitive she is string in a lot of ways to have to deal with what she has dealt with at such a young age.

– Karen Tock, Lily's mother

.She is a very loving caring person. She is always trying to help people on the gastro website - giving answers or help with answers and trying to help other people in her situation.

– Paul Tock, Lily's father

Lily now wants to be fitted with a gastric pacemaker, with the hope that it will encourage her stomach to work again.

S-GASTRO Play video