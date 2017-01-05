Dewsbury man charged with M62 firearms offences

A 30-year-old man from Dewsbury has been charged with firearms offences after the police operation near Huddersfield when a man was shot dead.

Moshin Amin was charged with firearms related offences related to a loaded semi-automatic handgun capable of firing 9mm ammunition.

He will appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow morning charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause of fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

Two other men aged 37 and 26 who were also arrested on the evening of January 2 have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.