Strictly's Ed Balls to join Loose Women panel

The former Yorkshire MP Ed Balls is continuing his move from politics into the world of TV with a stint on topical daytime show Loose Women.

Mr Balls, who is married to former Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP Yvette Cooper, was MP for Normanton and then Morley and Outwood between 2005 - 2015.

The former shadow chancellor, who was undoubtedly one of the most popular stars of the recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, will appear on the special Loose Women And Men edition of the ITV programme on Friday.

He, along with regular panellists Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha, will be joined by fellow Strictly star Judge Robert Rinder .

Mr Balls, who's 49, has previously appeared on Loose Women as a guest, but this will be his first time on the panel.