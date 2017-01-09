Teenager arrested after death of girl, 7, in York

A teenage girl has been arrested after the death of a seven-year-old girl in York.

Police were called to Alness Drive, Woodthorpe, at 4.30pm on Monday where they found the girl with life threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and officers remain at the scene.

The York City and East police team tweeted: "Difficult late shift for all York staff with tragic death of a seven year old. Thoughts go out to family members."