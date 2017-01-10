Police name seven-year-old girl who died in York

North Yorkshire Police have named the young girl who died in York yesterday evening as seven-year-old Katie Rough.

The investigation into Katie’s death is ongoing.

The 15-year-old girl arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

Katie’s family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 9 January 2017, and may have seen two girls, one aged 15-years-old and the other 7-years-old, to get in touch.