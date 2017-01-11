'Claudia's Law': Fresh push for bill to help families of missing people

A bill is to be presented to Parliament today on "Claudia's Law", which aims to give families greater control over the affairs of missing people.

The proposed legislation has been created in honour of Claudia Lawrence who went missing in York on 18 March 2009.

The Government held a consultation on the bill, which has cross-party support, in 2015, but has not given it any priority since.

It is hoped the change in law would mean families, who currently find themselves unable to look after the financial affairs of a loved one whilst they are missing, the ability so to do within a legal framework.