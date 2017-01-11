- ITV Report
-
'Claudia's Law': Fresh push for bill to help families of missing people
A bill is to be presented to Parliament today on "Claudia's Law", which aims to give families greater control over the affairs of missing people.
The proposed legislation has been created in honour of Claudia Lawrence who went missing in York on 18 March 2009.
The Government held a consultation on the bill, which has cross-party support, in 2015, but has not given it any priority since.
It is hoped the change in law would mean families, who currently find themselves unable to look after the financial affairs of a loved one whilst they are missing, the ability so to do within a legal framework.
Claudia Lawrence is still missing after nearly eight years with no evidence of either any crime against her being committed or of her being heard from by anyone.
Her father, Peter Lawrence, has since been spearheading the campaign for changes to guardianship laws and will be in the gallery of the House of Commons for the bill presentation.
The proposals will be formally presented to Parliament by Kevin Hollinrake MP for Thirsk & Malton.
- How would Claudia's Law work?
The proposed law would be similar to arrangements that exist for people to be appointed guardian of the affairs of someone who is mentally incapable of managing their own affairs.
It would be available for families to a 'fit and proper' person after someone had been missing for 90 days or more, would be administered by the Office of the Public Guardian, and would be renewable depending on circumstances.